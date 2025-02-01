No. 12 Kentucky visits No. 13 Oklahoma following Verhulst’s 26-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (18-2, 7-1 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (16-5, 4-4 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Kentucky Wildcats (18-2, 7-1 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (16-5, 4-4 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Oklahoma hosts No. 12 Kentucky after Payton Verhulst scored 26 points in Oklahoma’s 107-100 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Sooners have gone 10-1 at home. Oklahoma is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats have gone 7-1 against SEC opponents. Kentucky ranks second in the SEC with 18.6 assists per game led by Georgia Amoore averaging 7.5.

Oklahoma averages 87.2 points, 27.3 more per game than the 59.9 Kentucky gives up. Kentucky averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Oklahoma gives up.

The Sooners and Wildcats match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raegan Beers is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Sooners. Verhulst is averaging 16.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dazia Lawrence is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 13.2 points. Amoore is shooting 44.6% and averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 39.9 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 79.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

