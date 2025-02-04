No. 11 Marquette takes on No. 12 St. John’s after Jones’ 22-point performance

Marquette Golden Eagles (18-4, 9-2 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (19-3, 10-1 Big East) New York; Tuesday, 6:30…

Marquette Golden Eagles (18-4, 9-2 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (19-3, 10-1 Big East)

New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -3; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Marquette takes on No. 12 St. John’s after Kameron Jones scored 22 points in Marquette’s 77-69 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Red Storm have gone 14-0 at home. St. John’s has a 17-3 record against teams over .500.

The Golden Eagles have gone 9-2 against Big East opponents. Marquette is 18-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 8.6 turnovers per game.

St. John’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Marquette gives up. Marquette averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game St. John’s gives up.

The Red Storm and Golden Eagles square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Scott is shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 8.1 points. RJ Luis is averaging 18 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games.

David Joplin is shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 14.5 points and 5.2 rebounds. Jones is shooting 42.4% and averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

