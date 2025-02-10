No. 11 Kentucky faces Ole Miss following Amoore’s 43-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (19-2, 8-1 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (15-7, 6-4 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Kentucky Wildcats (19-2, 8-1 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (15-7, 6-4 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Kentucky visits Ole Miss after Georgia Amoore scored 43 points in Kentucky’s 95-86 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Rebels have gone 9-3 at home. Ole Miss is third in the SEC with 17.6 assists per game led by Madison Scott averaging 3.8.

The Wildcats are 8-1 in conference games. Kentucky averages 79.1 points while outscoring opponents by 18.0 points per game.

Ole Miss scores 76.6 points, 15.5 more per game than the 61.1 Kentucky gives up. Kentucky has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Ole Miss have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott is averaging 12.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Rebels. Starr Jacobs is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Amoore is shooting 43.4% and averaging 19.4 points for the Wildcats. Clara Strack is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.