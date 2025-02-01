No. 11 Kansas visits Baylor after Edgecombe’s 28-point showing

Kansas Jayhawks (15-5, 6-3 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (13-7, 5-4 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Kansas Jayhawks (15-5, 6-3 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (13-7, 5-4 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -2.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor plays No. 11 Kansas after VJ Edgecombe scored 28 points in Baylor’s 93-89 overtime loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Bears are 9-1 in home games. Baylor averages 80.4 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Jayhawks are 6-3 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas is ninth in college basketball with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Dickinson averaging 7.2.

Baylor averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Kansas gives up. Kansas scores 8.5 more points per game (77.6) than Baylor gives up to opponents (69.1).

The Bears and Jayhawks square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert O. Wright III is averaging 12.5 points and 4.8 assists for the Bears. Edgecombe is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Dickinson is averaging 16.3 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Zeke Mayo is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 39.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.