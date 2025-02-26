No. 10 TCU hosts Blair and Houston

Houston Cougars (5-22, 1-15 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (26-3, 14-2 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.…

Houston Cougars (5-22, 1-15 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (26-3, 14-2 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston visits No. 10 TCU after Laila Blair scored 21 points in Houston’s 74-72 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Horned Frogs are 18-0 on their home court. TCU is 10th in college basketball averaging 9.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.3% from deep. Madison Conner leads the team averaging 3.5 makes while shooting 45.1% from 3-point range.

The Cougars have gone 1-15 against Big 12 opponents. Houston is 2-19 against opponents with a winning record.

TCU scores 79.0 points, 11.4 more per game than the 67.6 Houston gives up. Houston averages 58.7 points per game, 1.5 more than the 57.2 TCU allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sedona Prince is averaging 17.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.2 blocks for the Horned Frogs. Conner is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Blair is shooting 35.5% and averaging 13.4 points for the Cougars. Gia Cooke is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Cougars: 0-10, averaging 54.2 points, 26.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

