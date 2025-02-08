No. 10 Duke hosts Cavinder and Miami (FL)

Miami Hurricanes (13-9, 3-8 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (18-5, 9-2 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Miami Hurricanes (13-9, 3-8 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (18-5, 9-2 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) visits No. 10 Duke after Haley Cavinder scored 25 points in Miami (FL)’s 77-66 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Blue Devils are 10-0 on their home court. Duke has a 15-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hurricanes are 3-8 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) scores 71.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Duke’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Duke allows.

The Blue Devils and Hurricanes face off Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taina Mair is averaging 7.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Blue Devils. Ashlon Jackson is averaging 13.2 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 35.4% over the last 10 games.

Cavinder is averaging 18.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Hurricanes. Jasmyne Roberts is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points per game.

Hurricanes: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.