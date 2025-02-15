No. 1 UCLA hosts No. 22 Michigan State after Vanslooten’s 22-point outing

Michigan State Spartans (19-5, 9-4 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (23-1, 11-1 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST…

Michigan State Spartans (19-5, 9-4 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (23-1, 11-1 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Michigan State faces No. 1 UCLA after Grace Vanslooten scored 22 points in Michigan State’s 91-71 win against the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Bruins are 10-0 in home games. UCLA is third in the Big Ten scoring 79.8 points while shooting 48.6% from the field.

The Spartans are 9-4 against conference opponents. Michigan State ranks seventh in the Big Ten giving up 61.5 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

UCLA makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.9 percentage points higher than Michigan State has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Michigan State has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 12.1 percentage points greater than the 33.2% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

The Bruins and Spartans face off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Londynn Jones is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 8.4 points. Lauren Betts is averaging 19.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

Julia Ayrault averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Vanslooten is averaging 16.5 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 74.3 points, 38.7 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 11.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

