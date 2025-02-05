No. 1 UCLA Bruins host No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (21-0, 9-0 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST…

Ohio State Buckeyes (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (21-0, 9-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Ohio State visits No. 1 UCLA.

The Bruins are 9-0 on their home court. UCLA leads the Big Ten in rebounding, averaging 40.6 boards. Lauren Betts leads the Bruins with 9.7 rebounds.

The Buckeyes are 9-1 in Big Ten play. Ohio State is 18-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

UCLA scores 82.2 points, 23.3 more per game than the 58.9 Ohio State allows. Ohio State has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 12.3 percentage points above the 33.8% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

The Bruins and Buckeyes match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Betts is averaging 20.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Bruins. Kiki Rice is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Chance Gray averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Cotie McMahon is averaging 15.1 points, six rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 80.3 points, 39.1 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Buckeyes: 9-1, averaging 75.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

