No. 1 Texas takes road win streak into matchup with Mississippi State

Texas Longhorns (27-2, 13-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-9, 6-8 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Texas hits the road against Mississippi State looking to continue its six-game road winning streak.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-3 in home games. Mississippi State is eighth in the SEC with 15.8 assists per game led by Eniya Russell averaging 3.8.

The Longhorns are 13-1 against SEC opponents. Texas is 24-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

Mississippi State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 3.6 per game Texas gives up. Texas scores 18.8 more points per game (81.8) than Mississippi State gives up (63.0).

The Bulldogs and Longhorns meet Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Debreasha Powe is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 9.2 points. Jerkaila Jordan is shooting 41.4% and averaging 17.0 points over the past 10 games.

Madison Booker is averaging 16.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Longhorns. Taylor Jones is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Longhorns: 10-0, averaging 71.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

