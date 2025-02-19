No. 1 Notre Dame visits Cavinder and Miami (FL)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (23-2, 14-0 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (13-12, 3-11 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (23-2, 14-0 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (13-12, 3-11 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) faces No. 1 Notre Dame after Haley Cavinder scored 27 points in Miami (FL)’s 83-82 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Hurricanes are 9-6 in home games. Miami (FL) averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Fighting Irish are 14-0 in conference matchups. Notre Dame is the ACC leader with 40.4 rebounds per game led by Liatu King averaging 10.6.

Miami (FL) makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than Notre Dame has allowed to its opponents (35.8%). Notre Dame has shot at a 50.0% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Miami (FL) have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cavinder is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Cameron Williams is averaging 10.3 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Hannah Hidalgo is scoring 24.9 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Fighting Irish. Olivia Miles is averaging 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 2-8, averaging 68.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 10-0, averaging 83.0 points, 37.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

