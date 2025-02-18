No. 1 Notre Dame uses strong second half to beat No. 11 Duke

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 19 points and No. 1 Notre Dame used a strong second half…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 19 points and No. 1 Notre Dame used a strong second half to beat No. 11 Duke 64-49 on Monday.

Notre Dame (23-2, 14-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), which moved up to No. 1 for the first time in more than six years earlier in the day, won its 18th game in a row and 17th consecutive conference matchup.

Sonia Citron scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Maddy Westbeld scored 11 points.

Taina Mair scored 15 points to lead Duke (20-6, 11-3).

NO. 8 OHIO ST. 86, IOWA 78, OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Freshman guard Jaloni Cambridge had 29 points and four assists and Cotie McMahon had 25 points and eight rebounds and No. 8 Ohio State held off Iowa in overtime.

Cambridge’s sister, Kennedy Cambridge, had a career-high 16 points for the Buckeyes (22-3, 11-3 Big Ten).

Lucy Olsen had 27 points and seven assists for Iowa (18-8, 8-7), which had its six-game winning streak snapped. Kylie Feuerbach added 12 points and four assists, while Sydney Affolter scored 11 points and Hannah Stuelke had 10 points.

NO. 17 WEST VIRGINIA 70, NO. 12 KANSAS ST. 57

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — JJ Quinerly scored 26 points, Jordan Harrison added 18 points and No. 17 West Virginia best 12th-ranked Kansas State for its 15th straight victory at home.

It was a matchup of the best offense and the best defense in the Big 12 with Kansas State scoring 81.3 points per game and West Virginia allowing just 53.5 ppg.

West Virginia led 57-49 before holding Kansas State to 1-of-10 shooting over the next six minutes to pull away. The Mountaineers made seven straight shots to extend their lead to 70-51.

West Virginia forced Kansas State into a season-high 21 turnovers. The Wildcats shot 39.3% from the field, including 5 of 20 from the 3-point line.

Kyah Watson grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds, to go with four assists, four steals and five points for West Virginia (21-5, 11-4). Jordan Thomas added 11 points.

Temira Poindexter led Kansas State (24-4, 12-3) with 17 points. Zyanna Walker added 12 points.

NO. 18 ALABAMA 88, TEXAS A&M 49

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 18 points to lead 18th-ranked Alabama to a romp over Texas A&M.

Barker made 6 of 9 shots with two 3-pointers and all four of her free throws for the Crimson Tide (21-5, 8-4 Southeastern Conference), who have won four in a row.

Zaay Green totaled 16 points, six rebounds and six assists for Alabama. She made four of the Crimson Tide’s 12 3-pointers. Aaliyah Nye sank three 3-pointers and scored 15. Essence Cody added 10 points and Karly Weathers grabbed 10 rebounds.

Jada Malone had 17 points and six rebounds off the bench to pace the Aggies (10-14, 3-9), who have lost six straight. Janae Kent scored 14 and Sahara Jones added 11 points and six rebounds.

NO. 21 MARYLAND 85, MICHIGAN 77

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Sarah Te-Biasu had 21 points, Shyanne Sellers scored 18 on a milestone night before limping off the court in the closing seconds and Maryland held off Michigan.

Te-Biasu made 8 of 15 shots with three 3-pointers for the Terrapins (20-6, 10-5 Big Ten Conference), who snapped a three-game skid at home. Sellers added six rebounds and five assists. With her fourth assist, Sellers became the first Terrapin to total 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists in a career. The senior, who wears a heavy brace on her right knee, was helped off the court with 25 seconds remaining after a hard fall.

Saylor Poffenbarger totaled 12 points and six rebounds for Maryland.

Freshman Olivia Olson had 26 points and seven rebounds before fouling out for the Wolverines (18-8, 9-6), who saw a four-game win streak end. Freshman Syla Swords added 19 points and six rebounds. Jordan Hobbs had 13 points and Yulia Grabovskaia scored 11 off the bench.

