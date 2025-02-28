No. 1 Auburn visits No. 17 Kentucky following Broome’s 24-point game

Auburn Tigers (26-2, 14-1 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (19-9, 8-7 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Auburn Tigers (26-2, 14-1 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (19-9, 8-7 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Auburn faces No. 17 Kentucky after Johni Broome scored 24 points in Auburn’s 106-76 victory against the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Wildcats are 14-2 in home games. Kentucky is sixth in the SEC in rebounding averaging 34.8 rebounds. Amari Williams leads the Wildcats with 8.6 boards.

The Tigers are 14-1 against SEC opponents. Auburn is 19-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 8.8 turnovers per game.

Kentucky averages 85.6 points, 17.2 more per game than the 68.4 Auburn allows. Auburn has shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is averaging 16.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Koby Brea is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Broome is averaging 18.8 points, 11 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.5 blocks for the Tigers. Chad Baker-Mazara is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 84.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

