No. 1 Auburn hosts conference foe Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks (15-10, 4-8 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (23-2, 11-1 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -16.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas takes on No. 1 Auburn in SEC action Wednesday.

The Tigers are 10-1 on their home court. Auburn averages 85.1 points while outscoring opponents by 16.7 points per game.

The Razorbacks are 4-8 in conference play. Arkansas is 3-1 in one-possession games.

Auburn averages 85.1 points, 16.2 more per game than the 68.9 Arkansas allows. Arkansas has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

The Tigers and Razorbacks face off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. Johni Broome is averaging 18.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

Boogie Fland is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 14.9 points, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals. Adou Thiero is averaging 14.2 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

