Nkrumah, Tennessee State Tigers to visit Johnson, Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Tennessee State Tigers (14-14, 10-7 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (14-14, 9-8 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Aaron Nkrumah and Tennessee State take on Jaylon Johnson and Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles are 8-3 in home games. Tennessee Tech has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers have gone 10-7 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State has a 6-10 record against teams over .500.

Tennessee Tech is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.1% Tennessee State allows to opponents. Tennessee State has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Tennessee Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 13.3 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Golden Eagles. JaJuan Nicholls is averaging 10.0 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 56.6% over the last 10 games.

Justus Jackson is averaging 8.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Tigers. Nkrumah is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

