NJIT visits New Hampshire following Pissis’ 27-point showing

NJIT Highlanders (5-19, 2-7 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (5-19, 3-6 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

NJIT Highlanders (5-19, 2-7 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (5-19, 3-6 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire plays NJIT after Sami Pissis scored 27 points in New Hampshire’s 79-78 victory against the UMBC Retrievers.

The Wildcats are 4-6 in home games. New Hampshire is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Highlanders are 2-7 against America East opponents. NJIT gives up 70.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.1 points per game.

New Hampshire averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.0 per game NJIT allows. NJIT averages 63.8 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 77.4 New Hampshire gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pissis is shooting 35.6% and averaging 16.3 points for the Wildcats. Anthony McComb III is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tariq Francis averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Sebastian Robinson is shooting 37.9% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

