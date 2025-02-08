NJIT hosts New Hampshire following Zuniga’s 26-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-15, 2-8 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (8-15, 5-5 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4:30 p.m.…

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-15, 2-8 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (8-15, 5-5 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts New Hampshire after Alejandra Zuniga scored 26 points in NJIT’s 61-56 win against the Maine Black Bears.

The Highlanders have gone 4-7 at home. NJIT is second in the America East scoring 64.8 points while shooting 41.7% from the field.

The Wildcats are 2-8 in America East play. New Hampshire has a 5-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

NJIT is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 41.2% New Hampshire allows to opponents. New Hampshire averages 52.7 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 64.9 NJIT gives up to opponents.

The Highlanders and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zuniga is scoring 17.0 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Highlanders. Olivia Kulyk is averaging 9.2 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Eva DeChent is averaging 17.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Maggie Cavanaugh is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 59.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 48.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.