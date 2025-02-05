NJIT hosts Maine following Zuniga’s 21-point outing

Maine Black Bears (12-10, 7-2 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (7-15, 4-5 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Maine Black Bears (12-10, 7-2 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (7-15, 4-5 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts Maine after Alejandra Zuniga scored 21 points in NJIT’s 71-66 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Highlanders are 3-7 on their home court. NJIT leads the America East with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Trinity Williams averaging 4.1.

The Black Bears are 7-2 against America East opponents. Maine averages 61.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

NJIT averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Maine allows. Maine averages 61.1 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 65.3 NJIT gives up.

The Highlanders and Black Bears match up Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zuniga is averaging 16.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Highlanders. Olivia Kulyk is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Caroline Bornemann is shooting 44.2% and averaging 12.0 points for the Black Bears. Olivia Rockwood is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 62.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Black Bears: 8-2, averaging 63.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

