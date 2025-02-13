NJIT hosts Bryant following Zuniga’s 20-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (13-11, 6-5 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (9-15, 6-5 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Bryant Bulldogs (13-11, 6-5 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (9-15, 6-5 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts Bryant after Alejandra Zuniga scored 20 points in NJIT’s 71-63 victory against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Highlanders have gone 5-7 in home games. NJIT is 6-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs are 6-5 in America East play.

NJIT makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Bryant has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Bryant averages 57.2 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 64.8 NJIT allows to opponents.

The Highlanders and Bulldogs square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zuniga is scoring 17.2 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Highlanders. Trinity Williams is averaging 8.7 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 55.4% over the last 10 games.

Mia Mancini is averaging 10.9 points for the Bulldogs. Ali Brigham is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 60.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 54.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points.

