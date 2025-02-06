NJIT faces Maine, looks to break road losing streak

NJIT Highlanders (5-18, 2-6 America East) at Maine Black Bears (14-9, 6-2 America East) Orono, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

NJIT Highlanders (5-18, 2-6 America East) at Maine Black Bears (14-9, 6-2 America East)

Orono, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -12.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT visits Maine looking to stop its seven-game road skid.

The Black Bears have gone 6-1 at home. Maine is ninth in the America East in rebounding with 28.3 rebounds. Quion Burns leads the Black Bears with 6.5 boards.

The Highlanders are 2-6 in conference play. NJIT has a 2-14 record against opponents above .500.

Maine scores 72.0 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 70.6 NJIT allows. NJIT’s 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Maine has allowed to its opponents (42.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Lopez is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Black Bears. Kellen Tynes is averaging 13.4 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tariq Francis is shooting 35.6% and averaging 18.7 points for the Highlanders. Tim Moore Jr. is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 26.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

