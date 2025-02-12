Nicholson and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats host conference foe Jackson State

Jackson State Tigers (11-11, 9-2 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-16, 4-7 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jackson State Tigers (11-11, 9-2 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-16, 4-7 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Taleah Dilworth and Jackson State take on Asianae Nicholson and Bethune-Cookman in SWAC action.

The Wildcats have gone 5-2 in home games. Bethune-Cookman is 0-10 against opponents over .500.

The Tigers are 9-2 in SWAC play. Jackson State gives up 65.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.5 points per game.

Bethune-Cookman scores 60.9 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 65.9 Jackson State gives up. Jackson State has shot at a 37.0% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 38.7% shooting opponents of Bethune-Cookman have averaged.

The Wildcats and Tigers meet Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholson is averaging 12.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Janessa Kelley is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zoe Cooper is averaging 4.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Diaka Berete is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 59.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 66.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.