Nichols and the Kansas Jayhawks visit conference foe Cincinnati

Kansas Jayhawks (14-9, 4-8 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (13-8, 5-6 Big 12) Cincinnati; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Kansas Jayhawks (14-9, 4-8 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (13-8, 5-6 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jillian Hayes and Cincinnati host S’Mya Nichols and Kansas in Big 12 action Saturday.

The Bearcats are 8-3 in home games. Cincinnati is ninth in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 63.0 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Jayhawks are 4-8 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas ranks fifth in the Big 12 shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

Cincinnati’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Kansas gives up. Kansas averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Cincinnati allows.

The Bearcats and Jayhawks square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayes is averaging 16.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Bearcats. Chloe Mann is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nichols is scoring 19.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Jayhawks. Elle Evans is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Jayhawks: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.