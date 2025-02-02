Nichols and Kansas host No. 11 Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats (20-2, 8-1 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (14-7, 4-6 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Kansas State Wildcats (20-2, 8-1 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (14-7, 4-6 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas hosts No. 11 Kansas State after S’Mya Nichols scored 20 points in Kansas’ 57-50 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Jayhawks have gone 9-3 at home. Kansas is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats have gone 8-1 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State is 19-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Kansas scores 67.2 points, 13.5 more per game than the 53.7 Kansas State gives up. Kansas State averages 18.3 more points per game (82.0) than Kansas gives up (63.7).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nichols is shooting 47.2% and averaging 20.7 points for the Jayhawks. Elle Evans is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Serena Sundell is averaging 13.4 points and 7.3 assists for the Wildcats. Temira Poindexter is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 75.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

