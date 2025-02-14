Nicholls State visits Buckley and SE Louisiana

Nicholls State Colonels (15-10, 9-5 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (16-9, 10-4 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nicholls State Colonels (15-10, 9-5 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (16-9, 10-4 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana plays Nicholls State after Jakevion Buckley scored 25 points in SE Louisiana’s 69-60 victory against the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Lions are 6-2 in home games. SE Louisiana is 7-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Colonels are 9-5 in Southland play. Nicholls State is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

SE Louisiana scores 72.4 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 69.4 Nicholls State allows. Nicholls State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that SE Louisiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buckley is averaging 14.2 points, four assists and 1.9 steals for the Lions. Sam Hines Jr. is averaging 18.5 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the last 10 games.

Robert Brown III averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Michael Gray Jr. is shooting 42.7% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 9-1, averaging 74.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

