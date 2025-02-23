Nicholls State hosts Texas A&M-CC after West’s 22-point outing

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (17-12, 10-7 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (17-11, 11-6 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (17-12, 10-7 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (17-11, 11-6 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State plays Texas A&M-CC after Jamal West scored 22 points in Nicholls State’s 93-84 victory against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Colonels are 10-4 in home games. Nicholls State is 5-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Islanders are 10-7 in conference matchups. Texas A&M-CC is the top team in the Southland with 41.0 points per game in the paint led by Isaac Williams averaging 7.3.

Nicholls State averages 74.9 points, 6.3 more per game than the 68.6 Texas A&M-CC gives up. Texas A&M-CC has shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Nicholls State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Brown III is averaging 13.2 points for the Colonels. Michael Gray Jr. is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Garry Clark is shooting 54.7% and averaging 14.7 points for the Islanders. Owen Dease is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Islanders: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

