Nicholls State hosts Adlam and East Texas A&M

East Texas A&M Lions (3-20, 1-11 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (14-9, 8-4 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -10.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M plays Nicholls State after Chris Adlam scored 22 points in East Texas A&M’s 78-66 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Colonels have gone 8-3 at home. Nicholls State has a 5-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lions are 1-11 in Southland play. East Texas A&M has a 1-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Nicholls State scores 74.0 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 75.8 East Texas A&M gives up. East Texas A&M averages 64.4 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 69.4 Nicholls State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal West is averaging 11.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Colonels. Michael Gray Jr. is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Scooter Williams Jr. is averaging 11.3 points for the Lions. Yusef Salih is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 64.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

