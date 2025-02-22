Nicholls State earns 93-84 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Jamal West scored 22 points as Nicholls State beat UT Rio Grande Valley 93-84 on Saturday…

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Jamal West scored 22 points as Nicholls State beat UT Rio Grande Valley 93-84 on Saturday night.

West had 12 rebounds for the Colonels (17-11, 11-6 Southland Conference). Michael Gray Jr. scored 21 points while going 7 of 10 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and 3 for 5 from the line. Robert Brown III shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 19 points.

Cliff Davis finished with 23 points for the Vaqueros (14-14, 6-11). UT Rio Grande Valley also got 20 points and seven rebounds from Howard Fleming Jr.. Kwo Agwa finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

Both teams next play Monday. Nicholls State hosts Texas A&M-CC and UT Rio Grande Valleyplays McNeese on the road.

