Nicholls plays New Orleans, looks for 5th straight road win

Nicholls Colonels (15-8, 8-6 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (2-20, 2-11 Southland) New Orleans; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Nicholls Colonels (15-8, 8-6 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (2-20, 2-11 Southland)

New Orleans; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls visits New Orleans looking to prolong its four-game road winning streak.

The Privateers have gone 1-6 at home. New Orleans gives up 72.8 points and has been outscored by 15.6 points per game.

The Colonels are 8-6 in conference play. Nicholls averages 62.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

New Orleans averages 57.2 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 57.7 Nicholls allows. Nicholls’ 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than New Orleans has given up to its opponents (44.3%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nora Francois is averaging 13.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Privateers. Jasmine Jones is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tanita Swift is averaging 14.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Colonels. Britiya Curtis is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 57.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 64.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.