Nicholls hosts Texas A&M-CC in conference matchup

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (12-14, 4-11 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (16-9, 9-7 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tanita Swift and Nicholls host Paige Allen and Texas A&M-CC in Southland action.

The Colonels have gone 7-4 in home games.

The Islanders are 4-11 in conference matchups. Texas A&M-CC ranks second in the Southland with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Monae’ Duffy averaging 2.5.

Nicholls makes 41.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Texas A&M-CC has allowed to its opponents (34.7%). Texas A&M-CC averages 60.7 points per game, 2.7 more than the 58.0 Nicholls allows to opponents.

The Colonels and Islanders meet Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elli Garnett is averaging 8.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Colonels. Britiya Curtis is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Allen is averaging 10.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Islanders. Jaeda Whitner is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 64.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Islanders: 3-7, averaging 55.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.