Nicholls hosts Northwestern State after Garnett’s 23-point game

Northwestern State Demons (10-10, 7-4 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (15-6, 8-4 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls takes on Northwestern State after Elli Garnett scored 23 points in Nicholls’ 84-67 victory against the McNeese Cowgirls.

The Colonels have gone 7-2 at home. Nicholls has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Demons are 7-4 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State ranks fourth in the Southland allowing 57.9 points while holding opponents to 35.7% shooting.

Nicholls makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Northwestern State has allowed to its opponents (35.7%). Northwestern State has shot at a 37.9% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 37.0% shooting opponents of Nicholls have averaged.

The Colonels and Demons match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanita Swift is averaging 14.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Colonels. Britiya Curtis is averaging 12.1 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Mya Blake is averaging 17 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Demons. Vernell Atamah is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 63.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Demons: 7-3, averaging 62.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

