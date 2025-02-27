Nicholls faces Lamar on 3-game skid

Nicholls Colonels (16-11, 9-9 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (19-7, 14-3 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls…

Nicholls Colonels (16-11, 9-9 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (19-7, 14-3 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls enters the matchup with Lamar as losers of three straight games.

The Cardinals are 11-1 in home games. Lamar is second in the Southland with 14.2 assists per game led by R’Mani Taylor averaging 3.4.

The Colonels are 9-9 in conference games. Nicholls is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Lamar averages 67.8 points, 9.8 more per game than the 58.0 Nicholls gives up. Nicholls has shot at a 40.3% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Lamar have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabria Dean is shooting 45.5% and averaging 14.2 points for the Cardinals. Akasha Davis is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Britiya Curtis is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 10.2 points. Elli Garnett is shooting 49.4% and averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 62.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points per game.

Colonels: 5-5, averaging 60.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

