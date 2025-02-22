Niavalurua leads Oakland against Cleveland State after 23-point showing

Cleveland State Vikings (19-9, 13-4 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (12-16, 9-8 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Sunday, 3…

Cleveland State Vikings (19-9, 13-4 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (12-16, 9-8 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts Cleveland State after Tuburu Niavalurua scored 23 points in Oakland’s 80-66 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Golden Grizzlies are 7-4 on their home court. Oakland is 8-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Vikings have gone 13-4 against Horizon League opponents. Cleveland State leads the Horizon League giving up just 65.3 points per game while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

Oakland is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 42.3% Cleveland State allows to opponents. Cleveland State averages 73.3 points per game, 2.6 more than the 70.7 Oakland gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Niavalurua is shooting 56.9% and averaging 14.0 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Nassim Mashhour is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tahj Staveskie averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Tevin Smith is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.