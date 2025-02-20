Niagara visits Coyle and Siena

Niagara Purple Eagles (10-15, 5-9 MAAC) at Siena Saints (12-14, 7-8 MAAC) Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Niagara Purple Eagles (10-15, 5-9 MAAC) at Siena Saints (12-14, 7-8 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts Niagara after Brendan Coyle scored 22 points in Siena’s 80-73 win over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Saints are 7-4 on their home court. Siena is fifth in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.1 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Purple Eagles are 5-9 against MAAC opponents. Niagara is 5-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Siena scores 70.8 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 70.4 Niagara allows. Niagara averages 68.6 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 71.1 Siena gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justice Shoats is averaging 15.4 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Saints. Gavin Doty is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Olumide Adelodun is scoring 10.3 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Purple Eagles. Jaeden Marshall is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

