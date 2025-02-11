Niagara visits Canisius after Gailes’ 20-point outing

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-19, 0-12 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (6-16, 5-7 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST…

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-19, 0-12 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (6-16, 5-7 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius hosts Niagara after Shariah Gailes scored 20 points in Canisius’ 68-62 win against the Merrimack Warriors.

The Golden Griffins have gone 2-8 in home games. Canisius is 0-10 against opponents over .500.

The Purple Eagles are 0-12 against conference opponents. Niagara averages 22.9 turnovers per game and is 1-11 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Canisius scores 55.6 points per game, 27.2 fewer points than the 82.8 Niagara allows. Niagara averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Canisius gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gailes is averaging 9.2 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Jaela Johnson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Safiatu Kolliegbo is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Talia Dial is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 59.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 0-10, averaging 51.8 points, 24.9 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 11.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 31.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

