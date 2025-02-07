Niagara plays conference rival Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Bobcats (18-3, 10-2 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (1-18, 0-11 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (18-3, 10-2 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (1-18, 0-11 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Niagara and Quinnipiac square off on Saturday.

The Purple Eagles are 1-7 on their home court. Niagara averages 23.1 turnovers per game and is 1-11 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bobcats have gone 10-2 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac is 14-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

Niagara’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac’s 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points lower than Niagara has allowed to its opponents (50.6%).

The Purple Eagles and Bobcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Safiatu Kolliegbo is scoring 14.0 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Purple Eagles. Talia Dial is averaging 8.1 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Gal Raviv is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Bobcats. Anna Foley is averaging 10.9 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 0-10, averaging 53.6 points, 25.0 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 31.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 65.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

