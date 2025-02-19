Niagara hosts Siena following Brown’s 23-point game

Siena Saints (14-10, 11-4 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (1-21, 0-14 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Siena Saints (14-10, 11-4 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (1-21, 0-14 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits Niagara after Anajah Brown scored 23 points in Siena’s 66-51 victory over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Purple Eagles are 1-8 in home games. Niagara is 1-11 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 23.2 turnovers per game.

The Saints are 11-4 against MAAC opponents. Siena ranks fourth in the MAAC shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

Niagara scores 56.4 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 66.4 Siena allows. Siena’s 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points lower than Niagara has given up to its opponents (49.2%).

The Purple Eagles and Saints meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talia Dial averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Safiatu Kolliegbo is shooting 32.2% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Brown is averaging 11 points and seven rebounds for the Saints. Teresa Seppala is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 0-10, averaging 50.0 points, 23.4 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 11.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 31.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Saints: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

