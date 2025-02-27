Niagara hosts Reaves and Iona

Iona Gaels (12-16, 9-8 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (10-17, 5-11 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iona Gaels (12-16, 9-8 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (10-17, 5-11 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona visits Niagara after Dejour Reaves scored 26 points in Iona’s 77-70 overtime loss to the Merrimack Warriors.

The Purple Eagles are 6-5 on their home court. Niagara is 4-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Gaels have gone 9-8 against MAAC opponents. Iona ranks third in the MAAC scoring 31.6 points per game in the paint led by Yaphet Moundi averaging 6.3.

Niagara averages 68.0 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 71.1 Iona allows. Iona averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Niagara gives up.

The Purple Eagles and Gaels face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olumide Adelodun is averaging 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Jaeden Marshall is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Reaves is shooting 44.3% and averaging 16.7 points for the Gaels. Adam Njie is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.