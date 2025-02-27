Niagara faces Iona, aims to halt 18-game skid

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-23, 0-16 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (10-17, 8-9 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-23, 0-16 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (10-17, 8-9 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara is looking to end its 18-game slide with a win against Iona.

The Gaels are 7-5 on their home court. Iona gives up 63.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.8 points per game.

The Purple Eagles have gone 0-16 against MAAC opponents. Niagara is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Iona is shooting 37.3% from the field this season, 11.5 percentage points lower than the 48.8% Niagara allows to opponents. Niagara averages 56.7 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 63.3 Iona gives up to opponents.

The Gaels and Purple Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Fajardo is averaging 10.3 points for the Gaels. Judith Gomez is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Safiatu Kolliegbo is shooting 36.0% and averaging 13.5 points for the Purple Eagles. Talia Dial is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 4-6, averaging 59.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 0-10, averaging 51.2 points, 24.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

