Newton leads George Mason to 76-74 OT win over Saint Louis for 10th straight win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Woody Newton scored 27 points, Isaiah Swope made a tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation and George Mason beat Saint Louis 76-74 in overtime on Tuesday night for its 10th straight victory.

Newton went 9 of 16 from the field (8 for 12 from 3-point range) for the Patriots (20-5, 11-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Darius Maddox added 14 points while going 5 of 14 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) while he also had six rebounds. K.D. Johnson shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Robbie Avila led the way for the Billikens (14-11, 7-5) with 27 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Saint Louis also got 22 points from Isaiah Swope.

George Mason next plays Saturday against Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) at home. Saint Louis will visit Loyola Chicago on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

