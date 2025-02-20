Newman has 23 as Louisiana Tech downs Middle Tennessee 85-74

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Sean Newman Jr. scored 23 points as Louisiana Tech beat Middle Tennessee 85-74 on Thursday night.…

Newman also contributed six assists for the Bulldogs (18-9, 7-7 Conference USA). Al Green scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Amaree Abram went 5 of 11 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Jestin Porter led the way for the Blue Raiders (17-9, 8-5) with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. Middle Tennessee also got 12 points each from Jlynn Counter and Camryn Weston.

Louisiana Tech took the lead with 58 seconds left in the first half and did not give it up. Green led the Bulldogs with 13 points in the first half to help put them ahead 39-33 at the break. Louisiana Tech used a 13-1 run in the second half to build a 16-point lead at 52-36 with 14:29 left in the half before finishing off the win.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Louisiana Tech visits Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee plays Sam Houston at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

