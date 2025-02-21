Newman and Louisiana Tech host Western Kentucky

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (18-9, 7-7 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-12, 5-8 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (18-9, 7-7 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-12, 5-8 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits Western Kentucky after Sean Newman Jr. scored 23 points in Louisiana Tech’s 85-74 win against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Hilltoppers have gone 11-4 at home. Western Kentucky ranks fifth in the CUSA in rebounding with 33.5 rebounds. Tyrone Marshall paces the Hilltoppers with 6.5 boards.

The Bulldogs are 7-7 in CUSA play. Louisiana Tech ranks sixth in the CUSA shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

Western Kentucky averages 77.2 points, 8.5 more per game than the 68.7 Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Western Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Don McHenry is scoring 17.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Hilltoppers. Khristian Lander is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kaden Cooper is averaging 9.8 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Amaree Abram is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

