Newby puts up 20, UNC Wilmington downs Delaware 77-67

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Donovan Newby had 20 points and UNC Wilmington beat Delaware 77-67 on Thursday night to extend its winning streak to seven games.

Newby shot 6 for 18 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Seahawks (19-5, 9-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Harlan Obioha added 14 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field while they also had six rebounds. Khamari McGriff shot 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-13, 4-7) were led by Izaiah Pasha, who posted 19 points, five assists and three steals. Trent Middleton added 16 points for Delaware. John Camden finished with 13 points.

UNC Wilmington led 41-33 at halftime, with Newby racking up 11 points. Newby scored a team-high nine points after intermission.

Both teams play Saturday. UNC Wilmington visits Drexel and Delaware plays William & Mary at home.

