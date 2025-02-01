New Orleans visits SE Louisiana following Hines’ 23-point game

New Orleans Privateers (4-17, 2-8 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (12-9, 6-4 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

New Orleans Privateers (4-17, 2-8 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (12-9, 6-4 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -11.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana plays New Orleans after Sam Hines Jr. scored 23 points in SE Louisiana’s 70-62 loss to the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Lions are 4-2 in home games. SE Louisiana is 6-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Privateers are 2-8 in Southland play. New Orleans has a 0-16 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

SE Louisiana is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 47.5% New Orleans allows to opponents. New Orleans averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game SE Louisiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakevion Buckley is averaging 12.8 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Lions. Hines is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

James White is averaging 19.2 points and seven rebounds for the Privateers. Jamond Vincent is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Privateers: 2-8, averaging 68.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

