New Orleans Privateers face the Northwestern State Demons on 9-game slide

Northwestern State Demons (12-15, 8-8 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (4-23, 2-14 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans heads into the matchup against Northwestern State as losers of nine straight games.

The Privateers are 0-9 in home games. New Orleans has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Demons are 8-8 in conference matchups. Northwestern State is 6-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

New Orleans’ average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game New Orleans gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedquavious Hunter is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, while averaging 8.2 points. Michael Thomas is shooting 50.0% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Addison Patterson is averaging 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Demons. Micah Thomas is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 1-9, averaging 68.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Demons: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

