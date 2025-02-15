New Orleans Privateers face the McNeese Cowgirls on 6-game skid

McNeese Cowgirls (8-17, 3-11 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (2-21, 2-12 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

McNeese Cowgirls (8-17, 3-11 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (2-21, 2-12 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will try to stop its six-game losing streak when the Privateers take on McNeese.

The Privateers are 1-7 on their home court. New Orleans gives up 72.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.4 points per game.

The Cowgirls are 3-11 in conference matchups. McNeese is fourth in the Southland with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Mireia Yespes averaging 7.3.

New Orleans’ average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game McNeese gives up. McNeese averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game New Orleans allows.

The Privateers and Cowgirls match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nora Francois is shooting 35.8% and averaging 13.5 points for the Privateers. Jasmine Jones is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kiayra Ellis is shooting 39.8% and averaging 9.2 points for the Cowgirls. Paris Guillory is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 58.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 33.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Cowgirls: 1-9, averaging 55.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.