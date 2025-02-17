New Orleans hosts Brown and Nicholls State

Nicholls State Colonels (15-11, 9-6 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (4-22, 2-13 Southland) New Orleans; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Nicholls State Colonels (15-11, 9-6 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (4-22, 2-13 Southland)

New Orleans; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -8.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State takes on New Orleans after Robert Brown III scored 28 points in Nicholls State’s 84-81 overtime loss to the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Privateers have gone 0-8 at home. New Orleans is ninth in the Southland scoring 67.9 points while shooting 41.7% from the field.

The Colonels are 9-6 in Southland play. Nicholls State averages 74.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

New Orleans is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 41.8% Nicholls State allows to opponents. Nicholls State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game New Orleans gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: JR Jacobs is averaging 4.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Privateers. Michael Thomas is averaging 13.4 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 52.0% over the last 10 games.

Brown is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 12.9 points. Jamal West is averaging 12.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.