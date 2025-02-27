New Orleans faces Texas A&M-CC after Francois’ 20-point showing

New Orleans Privateers (3-23, 3-14 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (13-15, 5-12 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

New Orleans Privateers (3-23, 3-14 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (13-15, 5-12 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on Texas A&M-CC after Nora Francois scored 20 points in New Orleans’ 76-74 loss to the Northwestern State Demons.

The Islanders have gone 5-7 at home. Texas A&M-CC is the Southland leader with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Monae’ Duffy averaging 2.6.

The Privateers are 3-14 in Southland play. New Orleans has a 1-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Texas A&M-CC is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 43.3% New Orleans allows to opponents. New Orleans has shot at a 34.6% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 35.2% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Allen is averaging 10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Islanders. Mireia Aguado is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

Francois is shooting 36.9% and averaging 14.4 points for the Privateers. Jasmine Jones is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 3-7, averaging 55.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Privateers: 2-8, averaging 61.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.