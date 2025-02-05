New Orleans faces Incarnate Word, aims to break 3-game skid

New Orleans Privateers (2-18, 2-9 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (13-8, 8-4 Southland) San Antonio; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Orleans Privateers (2-18, 2-9 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (13-8, 8-4 Southland)

San Antonio; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans aims to stop its three-game slide with a win over Incarnate Word.

The Cardinals are 10-2 on their home court. Incarnate Word is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Privateers are 2-9 against Southland opponents. New Orleans has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Incarnate Word is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 44.2% New Orleans allows to opponents. New Orleans averages 57.5 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 58.2 Incarnate Word gives up to opponents.

The Cardinals and Privateers meet Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorja Elliott averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Raimi McCrary is shooting 52.1% and averaging 8.7 points over the past 10 games.

Nora Francois is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Privateers. Alexis Calderon is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 61.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 12.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Privateers: 2-8, averaging 59.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.