New Mexico secures 88-53 victory over Air Force

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Donovan Dent’s 25 points helped New Mexico defeat Air Force 88-53 on Saturday night.

Dent added six assists for the Lobos (20-4, 12-1 Mountain West Conference). Tru Washington scored 16 points and added five rebounds and four steals. Nelly Junior Joseph had 14 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. The Lobos extended their winning streak to six games.

The Falcons (3-21, 0-13) were led by Luke Kearney, who recorded 12 points and two steals. Ethan Taylor added eight points and two steals for Air Force. Wesley Celichowski also had seven points and two blocks. The Falcons extended their losing streak to 14 straight.

NEXT UP

New Mexico’s next game is Wednesday against Wyoming at home, and Air Force visits UNLV on Tuesday.

