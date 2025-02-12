New Mexico hosts Wyoming after Dent’s 25-point game

Wyoming Cowboys (11-13, 4-9 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (20-4, 12-1 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Wyoming Cowboys (11-13, 4-9 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (20-4, 12-1 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -17.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts Wyoming after Donovan Dent scored 25 points in New Mexico’s 88-53 win against the Air Force Falcons.

The Lobos have gone 12-1 in home games. New Mexico averages 83.7 points and has outscored opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Cowboys have gone 4-9 against MWC opponents. Wyoming is seventh in the MWC giving up 70.4 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

New Mexico averages 83.7 points, 13.3 more per game than the 70.4 Wyoming gives up. Wyoming averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than New Mexico gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dent is averaging 19.6 points, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lobos. Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Obi Agbim is averaging 17.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Cowboys. Dontaie Allen is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 38.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

