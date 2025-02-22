New Mexico hosts Utah State after Heaton’s 20-point game

Utah State Aggies (2-24, 1-13 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (15-12, 8-6 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Utah State Aggies (2-24, 1-13 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (15-12, 8-6 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State visits New Mexico after Jamisyn Heaton scored 20 points in Utah State’s 82-77 loss to the Air Force Falcons.

The Lobos have gone 10-8 at home. New Mexico has a 7-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Aggies are 1-13 in MWC play. Utah State has a 1-15 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

New Mexico is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Utah State allows to opponents. Utah State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.3 per game New Mexico allows.

The Lobos and Aggies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destinee Hooks is averaging 16.4 points for the Lobos. Viane Cumber is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Cheyenne Stubbs is shooting 37.9% and averaging 14.9 points for the Aggies. Elise Livingston is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Aggies: 1-9, averaging 65.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

